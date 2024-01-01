Regional Museum

This typical, well-presented museum includes copies of locally found Scythian (Saka) gold jewellery and displays on ethnography, Kyrgyz bards, textiles and underwater archaeology plus a 3D model of Issyk-Köl showing visually just how very deep the lake is. Minimal English, but plenty of photos.
28.03 MILES
This picturesque turquoise lake, 1.6km long, rests in a rocky bowl at 2500m altitude, reflecting the Tian Shan mountains and the giant fir trees in its…
10.89 MILES
This surprisingly well-curated museum displays artefacts and exhibits on traditional Kyrgyz culture, clothing, and history in an airy space that draws…
2.01 MILES
The large open-air stadium east of the centre is host to occasional concerts and events, but really comes to life every two years as the base for sports…
1.66 MILES
North of the centre is an extensive field of glacial boulders, many with pictures scratched or picked into their surfaces. Some of these petroglyphs date…
20.3 MILES
Cut by a raging river, this 22-kilometre valley north of Grigorievka contains three small alpine lakes. It's quite popular with domestic tourists on day…
0.43 MILES
This curious museum-cum-theme-park depicts Kyrgyz legends, historical characters, and the interplay of five religions in a large and somewhat surreal…
5.33 MILES
Kyrgyzstan's largest Ferris wheel, where the sixteen-minute ride gives plenty of time to admire the lake- and mountainscapes surrounding the town of…
28.09 MILES
This is a group of mostly wrecked buildings belonging to scientific research institutes, used as a landmark by hikers.
