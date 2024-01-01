Regional Museum

Issyk-Köl Oblast

LoginSave

This typical, well-presented museum includes copies of locally found Scythian (Saka) gold jewellery and displays on ethnography, Kyrgyz bards, textiles and underwater archaeology plus a 3D model of Issyk-Köl showing visually just how very deep the lake is. Minimal English, but plenty of photos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Big Almaty Lake

    Big Almaty Lake

    28.03 MILES

    This picturesque turquoise lake, 1.6km long, rests in a rocky bowl at 2500m altitude, reflecting the Tian Shan mountains and the giant fir trees in its…

  • Nomad Museum

    Nomad Museum

    10.89 MILES

    This surprisingly well-curated museum displays artefacts and exhibits on traditional Kyrgyz culture, clothing, and history in an airy space that draws…

  • Hippodrome

    Hippodrome

    2.01 MILES

    The large open-air stadium east of the centre is host to occasional concerts and events, but really comes to life every two years as the base for sports…

  • Petroglyphs

    Petroglyphs

    1.66 MILES

    North of the centre is an extensive field of glacial boulders, many with pictures scratched or picked into their surfaces. Some of these petroglyphs date…

  • Chong Ak-Suu Valley

    Chong Ak-Suu Valley

    20.3 MILES

    Cut by a raging river, this 22-kilometre valley north of Grigorievka contains three small alpine lakes. It's quite popular with domestic tourists on day…

  • Rukh Ordo

    Rukh Ordo

    0.43 MILES

    This curious museum-cum-theme-park depicts Kyrgyz legends, historical characters, and the interplay of five religions in a large and somewhat surreal…

  • Ferris Wheel

    Ferris Wheel

    5.33 MILES

    Kyrgyzstan's largest Ferris wheel, where the sixteen-minute ride gives plenty of time to admire the lake- and mountainscapes surrounding the town of…

  • Kosmostantsia

    Kosmostantsia

    28.09 MILES

    This is a group of mostly wrecked buildings belonging to scientific research institutes, used as a landmark by hikers.

View more attractions

Nearby Issyk-Köl Oblast attractions

1. Rukh Ordo

0.43 MILES

This curious museum-cum-theme-park depicts Kyrgyz legends, historical characters, and the interplay of five religions in a large and somewhat surreal…

2. Petroglyphs

1.66 MILES

North of the centre is an extensive field of glacial boulders, many with pictures scratched or picked into their surfaces. Some of these petroglyphs date…

3. Hippodrome

2.01 MILES

The large open-air stadium east of the centre is host to occasional concerts and events, but really comes to life every two years as the base for sports…

4. Ferris Wheel

5.33 MILES

Kyrgyzstan's largest Ferris wheel, where the sixteen-minute ride gives plenty of time to admire the lake- and mountainscapes surrounding the town of…

5. Nomad Museum

10.89 MILES

This surprisingly well-curated museum displays artefacts and exhibits on traditional Kyrgyz culture, clothing, and history in an airy space that draws…

6. Chong Ak-Suu Valley

20.3 MILES

Cut by a raging river, this 22-kilometre valley north of Grigorievka contains three small alpine lakes. It's quite popular with domestic tourists on day…

7. Big Almaty Lake

28.03 MILES

This picturesque turquoise lake, 1.6km long, rests in a rocky bowl at 2500m altitude, reflecting the Tian Shan mountains and the giant fir trees in its…

8. Kosmostantsia

28.09 MILES

This is a group of mostly wrecked buildings belonging to scientific research institutes, used as a landmark by hikers.