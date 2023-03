This surprisingly well-curated museum displays artefacts and exhibits on traditional Kyrgyz culture, clothing, and history in an airy space that draws inspiration from the yurt. Separate museum spaces are planned on-site for each of the Turkic nomadic cultures, but with no firm plans on when they'll be completed.

The site is outside of Chon-Sary-Oi village, 17km west from the Cholpon-Ata bus station, and all west-bound transport can stop here.