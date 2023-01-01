Chong Ak-Suu Valley

Cut by a raging river, this 22-kilometre valley north of Grigorievka contains three small alpine lakes. It's quite popular with domestic tourists on day trips from Cholpon-Ata resorts, though, so it may not be the wild nature experience one hopes for. It’s possible to hike the whole way, though some people opt to hitch a lift or take their own vehicle.

Local boys will likely appear to offer horse treks (300som to 500som per hour), as might falconers charging you for the thrill of holding an eagle on your arm.