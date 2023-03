This 2000 sq km park comprises dense spruce forest, Alpine meadows, glaciers and the northern slopes of the Zailiysky Alatau mountains. It is largely pristine wilderness, home to such elusive animals as the snow leopard, the Tian Shan brown bear, lynx, mountain goat and more than 200 species of birds. If coming by road, access to the park is via the road towards Big Almaty Lake.