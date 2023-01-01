Kazakh Museum of Folk Musical Instruments

In a striking 1908 wooden building (designed by cathedral architect Zenkov) at the east end of Panfilov Park, the city’s most original museum is a must for musicians. As well as a fine collection of traditional Kazakh instruments (wooden harps and horns, bagpipes, the lute-like two-stringed dombra and the viola-like kobyz), there are also Turkish, Uzbek and Kyrgyz folk instruments for comparison and it's possible to attend the occasional performance of traditional music.