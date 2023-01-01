In a striking 1908 wooden building (designed by cathedral architect Zenkov) at the east end of Panfilov Park, the city’s most original museum is a must for musicians. As well as a fine collection of traditional Kazakh instruments (wooden harps and horns, bagpipes, the lute-like two-stringed dombra and the viola-like kobyz), there are also Turkish, Uzbek and Kyrgyz folk instruments for comparison and it's possible to attend the occasional performance of traditional music.
Kazakh Museum of Folk Musical Instruments
Top choice in Almaty
