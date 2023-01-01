The Skazka Valley is an area of bare red earth eroded into photogenic corridors, paws and spires of rosy rock. It's hardly Bryce Canyon but it makes a colourful curiosity when deserted in April. In mid-summer, the area can be rather overloaded with picnickers. The site is 2.2km off the A363 at Km120, on a rough but drivable track.

If you're walking back from Skazka to Tosor there's a shortcut through the valley to the northeast that emerges eventually around Km122, 1km west of the roadside Ton Aimagy monument with its wide lake views. Don't try this walk in reverse without a guide.