Shatyly Viewpoint

At the beginning of the attractive Boz-Salkyn Valley an easy 1¾-km walk leads to a viewpoint with extraordinary views over Issyk-Kül, especially at sunrise. From Bokonbaevo's central roundabout, go south two blocks and then follow the road that turns left/east out of town.

This runs for 12km, the first few through an unlovely developed landscape, before making a dogleg beside a small ranch house. Walk uphill from here along a jeep road to the obvious small pass, then trend left towards the hillock just beyond.