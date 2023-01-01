Rumoured to cure everything from upset stomach to infertility, the many springs that dot the Manjyly-Ata site have been the site of pilgrimage since at least the regions' animist Tengrism tradition but were eventually subsumed into Islam as it grew in popularity in the region. This is still an active religious site, so tread with respect.

A visit is particularly nice at sunrise, when early morning light brings out the colour in the otherwise dull rocky hillsides of the site. Look for the signed turn-off around 10km east of Bokonbaevo onto a dirt road that dead ends at the entrance.