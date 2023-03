Built into the hometown studio of Kyrgyzstan's national artist, Yuristanbek Shygaev, this delightful space is one of the most engaging museums in the whole of the country. Beyond works by the eponymous (and prolific) founder himself, look for mixed-media art from across Central Asia and Russia.

It's located on the main drag of Kadji-Sai village around 3km off the highway. If the gate is locked, call the caretaker.