Welcome to Kuwait City

Slick and stylish in places, a little ragged around the edges in others, Kuwait City is an intriguing mix of wealthy Gulf metropolis and tough neighbourhood of a sprawling Arab city. Attractions are many: the landmark triple towers loom over a clean and accessible corniche; there's a first-class aquarium, some excellent museums and a terrifically atmospheric souq; and the selection of restaurants will whet the appetite of the fussiest gourmet. Add to its sights and attractions a harrowing layer of modern history, the effects of which rumble invisibly below the surface, and there's enough to keep all but the dedicated nightclubber intrigued for days.