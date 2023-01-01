Voi War Cemetery

On the north side of the road just before the turn-off to Voi Gate on the eastern outskirts of town, this well-tended cemetery contains 137 graves, including 70 South African, 44 British, 12 ‘Rhodesian’, nine East African and two Indian graves. If you find the gate locked, call one of the phone numbers to obtain the access code. Note, however, that the phones are only attended 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

The area around Tsavo, particularly the railway, was a major theatre of war between Britain and Germany during WWI.