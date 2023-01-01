Around 10km from Voi Gate, the lovely area of green known as Kanderi Swamp is home to a resident pride of lions, and elephants also congregate near here; this is one of only two water sources in the park during the dry season. The landscape here has a lovely backdrop of distant hills. A number of vehicle tracks also follow the contours of the Voi River; keep an eye on the overhanging branches for leopards.

A short track off the main east–west thoroughfare through the park loops around to a vantage point overlooking the swamp – it's a lovely spot close to sunset with elephants, giraffes and other plains wildlife streaming across the grasslands. We've also had luck with lions a few times here.