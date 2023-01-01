Although it's taking some time to take off, the area between Tsavo West National Park and the Taita Hills is one to watch when it comes to the fusion of wildlife, conservation and community projects. Founded in 2013, the 1000-sq-km Tsavo Conservancy represents seven ranches which have joined together to further the work of wildlife protection and programs that help develop alternative income sources for local communities. The conservancy encompasses an important elephant corridor, which is particularly busy at the end of the dry season.

Night drives here also turn up some interesting sightings.