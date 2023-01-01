Taita Hills WWI Museum

Occupying a corner of the lobby in the Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge, this engaging little open-sided museum tells the story of WWI as it played out in East Africa. There are artefacts found on the nearby former battlefields (from bullets made in 1912 to glass shards from bottles of Indian hair oil), archival photos, informative and detailed panels on the course of the war and major personalities.

There are further artefacts outside, including railway sleepers and a vehicle chassis, between the main entrance and the car park.