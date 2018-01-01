Welcome to Lake Naivasha
4-Day Masai Mara and Lake Nakuru Private Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi - Masai Mara (L, D)Pick up from your place either airport or your hotel in Nairobi and after a short briefing and all the formalities depart (normal departure is at 08:30am, kindly advise if you would like to change the departure time) to Masai Mara Game Reserve via the view-point of the western Great Rift Valley and Narok town for lunch and refueling. Your journey deepens into the Masai plains, arriving afternoon for check-in at the camp / lodge. You will start the first introduction game drive in the afternoon tracking various animal species and birds which inhabit here. Back to the camp at 06:30pm. Hot shower, dinner and overnight at the camp / lodge.Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 2 : Masai Mara (B, L, D)Your day starts with the breakfast at the camp/lodge and by 8am you'll leave with picnic lunches for extensive game drive. Today you will see all the Big 5 (lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino and elephant). The landscape here is scenic Savannah grassland on rolling hills. The reserve is the best park for game in Kenya as it has an extensive road and track network which allows for close range viewing and photography. A game drive to Mara river which is point of Migration and point to spot the crocodiles and hippopotamus is always emphasized by our guides. Game drive will continue till 4pm, get out of the park for 2 hours optional activities such as a visit to Maasai Village. Hot shower, dinner and overnight at the camp / lodge. Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 3: Masai Mara - Lake Naivasha - Lake Nakuru (B, L, D)Early morning pre-breakfast game drive to track the wildcats as they hunt and kill very early in the morning. At 9:30am back to the camp / lodge for full breakfast, later depart the Mara region for Lake Nakuru with lunch en-route arriving in the afternoon for check-in and your rest.Lake NaivashaWe can visit Lake Naivasha on our way from Masai Mara to Lake Nakuru. This drive is included into the tour rate. You will just have to pay the gratuities for any activities you decide to do at the lake, such as a boat ride (about $25 per person) or your bicycle ride at Hell's Gate (about $35 per person)Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 4: Lake Nakuru - Nairobi (B, L)After breakfast you will enjoy the full game drive in Lake Nakuru N.P. and feast your eyes with sightings of flamingos, often referred to as the “Pink Lake”. Other animals that can be sighted in the park including the Rothschild’s Giraffe, Black and White Rhino, Waterbuck, Reedbuck, Lion, Buffalo, Leopard, Baboon and several other species of plains game. After lunch, you will depart for Nairobi and arrive back at around 4pm.
Lake Naivasha Walking with Animals Day Trip From Nairobi
Lake Naivasha full day trip safari from Nairobi takes you to Lake Naivasha the second largest freshwater lake in Kenya which is approximately 100 Kilometers from Nairobi and a 2 hour drive away.Lake Naivasha is located north west of Nairobi, outside the town of Naivasha. It is part of the Great Rift Valley. Lake Naivasha full day trip safari departs Nairobi after breakfast and the journey takes you northwest of the city of Nairobi to the Great Rift Valley Floor.Along the way you make a special stop at a viewpoint to enjoy views of the Great Rift Valley Escarpment. Once in Lake Naivasha we proceed to Elsamere Lodge; the original home of Joy Adams of Born Free fame for high tea.Elsamere lodge or Camp is a haven for lovers of nature, set in Acacia forest on the banks of Lake Naivasha in Kenya’s Rift Valley. It is the former home of the late Joy Adamson who, together with her husband George Adamson, became world famous for their pioneering conservation work and relationship with the lioness Elsa, as told in her best selling book and subsequent film, ‘Born Free’ and she did much of her writing at Elsamere up until her murder in 1980.Her relationship with Elsa the lioness who she raised from a young cub and later successfully released back into the wild. After the visit we proceed for lunch at one of the lodges located on the shores of Lake Naivasha. Early afternoon we take a boat ride on Lake Naivasha.This is a beautiful freshwater lake, fringed by thick papyrus is almost 13 km's across, but its waters are shallow with an average depth of five metres. The waters of the lake draw a great range of game to these shores.Giraffes wander among the acacia, Buffalo wallow in the swamps and Colobus monkeys call from the treetops while the Lakes large hippo populations sleep the day out in the shallows.Our next discovery takes us to Crescent Island Conservancy. The terrain is flat, making it easy for walkers of all abilities to enjoy themselves. There is a lot of easy to see game e.g. giraffes, waterbucks, elands, wildebeests, zebras and impalas. It is also a heaven for birds with +200 species recorded.The lake has a lot of hippos, which you can easily spot from the island. Among the resident birds are fish eagles, ospreys, lily-trotters, black crakes and a variety of herons. Hippos also live in the lake.A number of mammals can be seen grazing in the surrounding lake environs, such as zebra, impala, buffalo, giraffe, Kongoni and, at night, hippos. We return back to Nairobi in the evening.
1 Night 2 Days Lake Naivasha,Hells Gate, Lake Nakuru Tour From Nairobi
Enjoy private guided tour from Nairobi, explore the Lake Nakuru, Hell's Gate and Lake Naivasha, spot animals on morning and afternoon game drives, and see birds and hippos . Hell's Gate National Park is known as the only park where you can drive, walk and do some cycling within the Park then spice up your excursion with a boat ride in Lake Naivasha. .This can be either private or joining trip Day 1: Nairobi to Lake Nakuru National Park You will be met at your Nairobi city hotel by our safari driver guide who will drive northwest to Lake Nakuru. There will be a short stop at a viewing point to have a look at the Great Rift Valley from an elevated position. Your journey will continue to Lake Nakuru, arriving in time for a pre-lunch game drive. Lake Nakuru National Park is home to Giraffes, Waterbucks, Black and White Rhinos, Buffalo, Lions and Leopards, among other wildlife. On the shores of the lake there are thousands of Flamingos who feed on the algae. Lunch will be at the Lake Nakuru Lodge, Sarova Lion Hill Lodge or similar (own expense). There will be an afternoon game drive around Lake Nakuru and the forest nearby. Dinner and Accommodation at Fishermans Camp Lake Naivasha Day 2: Hell’s Gate & Lake Naivasha Arrive at the gate of Hell's Gate around mid morning, start biking tour for 2 hours within hell's gate, some people will opt to drive which is also allowed. Animals seen here include Bushbucks, Dikdiks, Giraffes, Gazelles, Gnus, Hartebeests, Impalas, Klipspringers, Buffaloes, Hyraxes, Zebras, Hyenas, Jackals, Mongooses, Baboons, Monkeys and Porcupines amongst others. The park has historically been an important home for the rare lammergeyer vultures. From 11am, visit the gorges for 1 hour, capture beautiful panoramas of the gorge's small thin depressions of land mass where you can walk underneath. Around 12pm return the bike at the gate, on the way visit the Maasai community. Then at 1pm for Lunch Naivasha Fishermans camp(own expense). At 2pm, enjoy a relaxing boat ride on Lake Naivasha where you can see some of the local wildlife which includes hippos, buffalo, fish eagles, pelicans and much more for 1 hour. End of the tour drive back to Nairobi arriving around 6pm
7 day safari to Maasai Mara, Nakuru, Naivasha and Amboseli
Day 1: Nairobi to MaraAt 8 o'clock you will be picked up from your Hotel and commence the drive to Mara via the great rift valley view point where you will have a breathtaking view of the floor of the rift valley. Lunch will be picnic on the way. In the afternoon after you check in depart for a game viewing drive in the Mara Reserve. Return back to the camp for a sumptuous buffet dinner at lenchada Tourist Camp. Day 2: Full Day Game Drive in Masai Mara ReserveSpend the full day exploring Mara in search of the Big Five. You will have picnic lunches in the Reserve as you scale the Mara beauty sited at the banks of Mara river. Optional: In the evening, Visit the Maasai village for a Maasai cultural tour at USD10. Learn about the Masai community and interact with the local Maasai people. A overnight at the Masai village can be organized upon request. A balloon safari at USD 400 per person can be organized early morning on this day then proceed with the normal program. It is in the Mara that perhaps the most spectacular event of the natural world takes place: the great migration.Day 3: Depart Maasai Mara to NakuruEarly morning game drive in Mara Reserve followed by breakfast. Thereafter commence the drive to Nakuru.Overnight at Lanet Mat fam.Day 4: Nakuru to NaivashaEarly breakfast and depart by 7am to straight to the park. Its a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos which form part of the Big five animals. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos . The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart for Naivasha.to Naivasha to arrive in time for lunch at hotel Taphe.After lunch, you will go to hell's gate for biking safari. if you are too tired you will be driven in the park with a car.You will later go for an hour boat ride on Lake Naivasha for bird watching and hippo viewing.You will be dropped at Taphe hotel for overnight stay. PART TWO:This is a private safari as no groups go to Amboseli National park. Day 5: Naivasha - AmboseliPick up from the hotel in the morning drive to Amboseli national park which is famous for its scenery with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, which dominates the landscape, and open plains. check in in time for lunch ,at Kibo Safari lodge have lunch and a short rest. Afternoon game drive in search of its popular residents like the well known predators and their opponents like the Zebra, Wildebeest, Giraffe, Hippo with a view of Mt Kilimanjaro.Day 6: Amboseli Full day Day 7: Amboseli - NairobiEarly morning game drive later return to your lodge for Breakfast.check out with a short game drive en-route and drive to Nairobi. drop off to your hotel/ airport.
7-day Safari of Lake Nakuru and Maasai Mara from Nairobi
Day 1Pick-up at any location within Nairobi. Start the safari to Amboseli National Park, and arrive at Kibo Safari Lodge( www.kibosafaricamp.com) in time for lunch. Check-in, eat lunch, and spend time relaxing before starting the evening game drive at 4 p.m. Complete the drive at 6 p.m. and eat dinner at the lodge. Day 2Begin your half-day game drive after breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Then, eat a picnic lunch in the park at noon, and return to the lodge at 2 p.m. Spend the afternoon relaxing in the pool or getting an optional massage (own expense). Optional evening game drive.Day 3 Early breakfast at 7 a.m., then check out and take a morning game drive en route out of the park. Arrive in Nairobi at around lunch time and eat lunch in the city. Head to Lake Naivasha to arrive around 3 p.m.Check-in to a hotel accommodation on the shores of Lake Naivasha. Take an evening boat ride in Lake Naivasha at 5 p.m. to see the animals on the shores of the lake, including opportunities for hippo viewing and bird watching.Eat dinner at Fish Eagle Resort (fisheagleinn.co.ke/)Day 4 Eat breakfast at 7 a.m. Drive to Lake Nakuru National Park, an hour from Naivasha, at 8 a.m. Start a full-day game drive with a picnic lunch in the park at 1 p.m. Dinner and overnight stay at Lanet MatFam Resort.(www.lanetmatfamresort.co.ke/)Day 5 Eat breakfast at the hotel at 7 a.m., and depart early in the morning for Maasai Mara National park at 7:30 a.m. Eat lunch on the way at a traveler motel in Narok Town at 12 p.m.Arrive in the afternoon. Check-in to the tented camps. This is not ground camping; the tents are big and luxurious with a bed, toilet, and bathroom inside. We either use Lenchada Tourist Camp (www.lenchadatouristcamp.com/) Take an evening game drive for 2 hours starting at 4 p.m., then eat dinner at the accommodation.Day 6Eat breakfast at 7 a.m., then take a full-day game drive to the Mara River, the site of the great wildebeest migration. Eat a picnic lunch in the park at 1 p.m., and then visit a Maasai village to learn about their culture. Eat dinner and relax at a restaurant. Day 7 Take an early morning game drive to catch the early game for 1 hour at 6:30 a.m. Return to the accommodation for breakfast at 8 a.m., and then begin the drive back to Nairobi at 9 a.m. Arrive around 4 p.m.Evening onward flight home or drop-off at your hotel of choice, where your tour ends.
Hell's Gate National Park: Full-Day Adventure
Embark on this amazing full-day walking safari in Hell's Gate National Park from Nairobi. Visit beautiful Lake Naivasha, search out herbivores and bird life as you walk the grounds of Hell's Gate, and learn about wildlife at Elsamere Conservation Center. Explore Hell's Gate National Park on this full-day walking safari from Nairobi.Enjoy the scenic drive from Nairobi and stop by beautiful Lake Naivasha en route. Search out local wildlife, enjoy a lunch of regional Kenyan cuisine, and pay a visit to Elsamere Conservation Center.Hell's Gate is one of only two Kenyan national parks in which you are free to leave your vehicle and explore the park on foot. The park is home a variety of wildlife, unusual plant life, and over 130 species of birds. The park has dramatic scenery, with looming cliffs, gorges, and basalt columns to explore. Zebras, baboons, and gazelles are common sights, while more exotic cheetahs, leopards, and ostrich are occasionally encountered. After spending some time looking for wildlife, break for lunch at a nearby restaurant where you can sample regional Kenyan cuisine and mingle with the local Maasai people.After lunch, head to Elsamere Conservation Center on the shores of Lake Naivasha. The center was once the home of Joy and George Adamson, who devoted their lives to wildlife conservation. The area is still a haven for wildlife, with its own small troop of black and white colobus monkeys living and playing in the acacia trees.