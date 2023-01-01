Travelling between Lake Magadi and Nairobi, take the turn-off for the Olorgesailie Prehistoric Site. Several important archaeological finds were made by the Leakeys in the 1940s at this site, 40km north of Magadi, including hundreds of hand axes and stone tools thought to have been made by Homo erectus about half a million years ago. Fossils have also been discovered and some are still there, protected from the elements by shade roofs. Free guided tours are compulsory, although a tip is expected.

There's a large and rather impressive congregation of baboons around 1km from the camp at dusk every day. Guides charge KSh500 to take you there from the prehistoric site.