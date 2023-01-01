Close to Pt Lamwia, the summit of the range, is the grave of Denys Finch Hatton, the famous playboy and lover of Karen Blixen. The site, on private land, is almost completely overgrown and is difficult to find 4km up the hill from Kiserian; ask someone to show you the way from Kiserian and expect to pay a minimum KSh300 tip.

A large obelisk marks his grave, inscribed with a line from ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’, one of his favourite poems. The inscription reads ‘He prayeth well, who loveth well/Both man and bird and beast’. There are legends about a lion and lioness standing guard at Finch Hatton’s graveside, but these days they’d have trouble getting past the padlocked gate. Call ahead to make sure the custodian of the key is nearby.