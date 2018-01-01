Welcome to Tsavo West National Park
This is a park with a whiff of legend about it, first for its famous man-eating lions in the late 19th century and then for its devastating levels of poaching in the 1980s. Despite the latter, there’s still plenty of wildlife here, although you’ll have to work harder and be much more patient than in Amboseli or the Masai Mara; the foliage is generally denser and higher here. Put all of these things together, along with its dramatic scenery, fine lodges and sense of space, and this is one of Kenya’s most rewarding parks.
Top experiences in Tsavo West National Park
Tsavo West National Park activities
6-Night Masai Mara National Reserve Tour: Nakuru National Parks, Amboseli and Tsavo from Nairobi
Visit Kenya for this 6-night tour of Masai Mara, the country's massive world-renowned game reserve. This safari also combines very well with beach holiday in Kenya Coast, as it starts from Nairobi and ends in Mombasa either at North or South Coast – Diani Beach.Itinerary:Day 1: Nairobi – Masai Mara National ReserveBe met on arrival at the Nairobi airport by our tour leader who will welcome and brief you on the safari adventure, and can answer any questions. He will later introduce the driver-guide before departing for the drive to Masai Mara National Reserve. Arrive in time for lunch, then have a short siesta before an afternoon game drive in the reserve. Return back before night falls, and enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a camp or similar lodge.Day 2: Full-day in Masai Mara National ReserveSpend the day on game drives in the morning and afternoon, with breakfast and lunch provided at your camp. You also have an option of having an early morning game drive with an included picnic lunch so that you can have the entire day on of game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will be had at a tented camp.Day 3: Masai Mara National Reserve – Nakuru National ParkEnjoy an early breakfast, and afterwards, head out on a game drive out of the reserve for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park. Arrive in time for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge, then go on afternoon game drives in the park after lunch. Includes dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park – Amboseli National ParkAfter an early breakfast, depart for the drive out of Nakuru National Park with short game drives en route. You will have a brief stop for an early lunch in Nairobi before you continue with your drive to Amboseli, arriving late in the afternoon, just in time for game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will occur at a local camp or lodge (though we can upgrade to any lodge at small supplement).Day 5: Amboseli National Park – Tsavo West National ParkEmbark on an early morning game drive, returning back in time for breakfast. Go on another drive via the Shetani lava flow to Tsavo West National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ngulia safari Lodge. Continue with afternoon game drives in search of game. Enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 6: Tsavo West – Tsavo East National ParkBegin the day with early morning game drives before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, drive to Tsavo East National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ashnil Aruba lodge. Go on an afternoon game drive in search of game, returning back in time for dinner with an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 7: Tsavo East National Park - MombasaGo on the last early morning game drive before returning back in time for breakfast. At 10am, depart for the drive to Mombasa, arriving early in the afternoon with a drop off at a hotel for your holiday extension.
5days Tour to Amboseli Tsavo West and Tsavo East National Park
Day 1: Nairobi- Amboseli National Park0700hrs: Depart from your Nairobi city hotel. The morning drive is partly via the Nairobi- Mombasa highway. The drive is via open Africa with expansive savannah plains dotted with local homesteads and colorful Masai tribes men and their cattle. A later game viewing drive is scheduled for the afternoon when animals are at their most active. Accommodation at Amboseli Kibo safari Camp Meal Plan: Lunch, Dinner. Day 2: Amboseli National Park Today is a day of game viewing drives, scenery viewing, relaxation. Day spent at the Amboseli with maximum game viewing drives spotting game and wallowing in the scenery. There shall be a scheduled early morning and afternoon game viewing drives . Accommodation at Amboseli Kibo safari Camp. Options for Masai village visit or Nature walks Meal plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner.. Day 3: Amboseli -Tsavo West National Park:Early morning game viewing drives at the Amboseli with great chances of the morning Mount Kilimanjaro views. We shall proceed to the Tsavo West National park with game viewing drives en-route. Afternoon game viewing drives with a visit to the rhino sanctuary. Accommodation Ngulia Safari Lodge Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 4: Tsavo West -Tsavo East National ParkGame viewing drives at the Tsavo West with a visit to the Mzima springs. Proceed to Tsavo east national park with game spotting and scenery viewing en -route. Accommodation Voi Safari Lodge/Ashnil Aruba Lodge . Meal plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 5: Tsavo East National Park- Nairobi Your last day of safari ! Early morning game viewing drives at the Tsavo East national park. Later return to Nairobi Meal plan: Breakfast, Lunch
3 Days Tsavo West National Park Safari
Day 1: Nairobi – Drive to Tsavo West National Park After breakfast, our drive today takes us to Tsavo West National Park. The Park is a vast expansion of African savanna with a more diverse array of habitats which include open plains, semi desert scrub, woodland, Chyulu Hills and rock outcrops. It’s famous for the Red Elephants, Oryx, and Gerenuk among other mammal’s species and bird life. Other notable features include Mzima Springs which are water source for Mombasa Town, Shetani Lava Flow and Ash cones, which is an example of recent volcanic eruption. The Movie Ghost and the Darkness was shot here. Overnight Ngulia Lodge or Sarova Saltlick lodgeMeal Plan {Lunch & Dinner} Day 2: Explore Tsavo West National Park Two game drives are scheduled for this day. The extensive diverse habitats offer ideal area to search for pride of Lions, Buffaloes, Cheetahs, Giraffe, Zebras, Hippos and Wildebeests. Mzima Spring, underground water seepage from Chyulu hills is a good place to watch the Hippos. There is also a wealth and diversity of birds’ species. Overnight Ngulia Lodge or Sarova Saltlick lodgeMeal Plan {Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner} Day 3 : Tsavo West – Drive to Nairobi An early morning ‘Spice’ game drive permits further exploration of this great Park. The Park has large number of birds estimated to be over 500 species. After breakfast depart for Nairobi arriving early afternoon. Transfer to your Nairobi hotel or Airport drop off. Meal Plan {Breakfast}
14days Best Kenya Romantic Honeymoon Safari Holiday
Day 1. Arrive Nairobi, our representative pick you and transfer to Hotel Boulevard/Similar for Accommodation on Bed & Breakfast. Day2: Nairobi day tour to Giraffe Center, David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage, kazuri Beads & Bomas of Kenya. Overnight Hotel Boulevard on Bed & BreakfastDay 3 - Nairobi to Maasai Mara - Pickup from Boulevard Hotel 7:30 a.m, you will proceed to the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. . Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/Similar on full BoardDay 4 - Maasai Mara Game Reserve FUll Day:- Today, there will be a game viewing extravaganza! Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/Similar on full BoardDay 5- Maasai Mara to Lake Nakuru:- A short morning game viewing drive may be scheduled for the early morning. Later, you will depart the for the Lake Nakuru National Park. Accommodation Lake Nakuru Lodges/Sopa/Similar on full BoardsDay 6 - Lake Nakuru National Park to Lake Naivasha:- There will be a bird watching and game viewing drives at Lake Nakuru. Early afternoon shall be spent enjoying a boat ride at Lake Naivasha. Accommodation Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort/Similar on Full BoardDay7 - Lake Naivasha to Amboseli:- A long and easy drive to the Amboseli awaits you today. There will be a short game viewing drive with possible views of the Mount Kilimanjaro peaks if the weather permits. Accommodation Kibo Safari Camp/Similar Day8 - Amboseli National Park Full Day:- Today shall be spent exploring the Amboseli National Park on unlimited game viewing drives. Accommodation Kibo Safari Camp/Similar on Full BoardDay 9 - Amboseli to Tsavo West:- A short morning game viewing drive is scheduled at the Amboseli this morning. Later, the safari tour proceeds to Tsavo West National Park. Accommodation Sarova Saltlick/SimilarDay10 - Tsavo West to Tsavo East National Park:- There will be a game viewing drives at the Tsavo West with a stop at the Mzima Springs. Later, you will proceed to Mombasa Diani Beach. Drop off will be at the beach, overnight at Baobab Beach ResortDay 11: Diani Beach Full Day – Relax at the beach- 6:00PM : Tamarind Dhow Dinner Experience - overnight at Diani Baobab Beach Resort. Day 12: Wasini Day Tour-One of the most popular coastal sea and land excursion 1 full day wasini dhow safari. A regular excursion that includes snorkeling at the Kisite Mpunguti marine park. overnight at Diani Baobab Beach Resort. Day 13.. Another full day in Diani enjoying optional beach activities,dinner and overnight at Diani Baobab Beach Resort. Day 14.Fly from Diani to Nairobi-to connect your flight back home and say bye
7-Day Amboseli and Tsavo National Park Safari from Nairobi
Meet at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the driver on Day 1 and be taken to your hotel to check in and receive a safari briefing. You will have some free time in Nairobi. Depart for Amboseli National Park after breakfast to arrive in time for lunch. Explore Amboseli, famous for its elephant herds, in the afternoon. Enjoy dinner following your game drive. The following day, have breakfast before your morning game drive. Take lunch and some time to relax before departing for your afternoon game drive. You'll then depart for Tsavo West National Park following breakfast. Arrive at Kilanguni Serena Lodge in time for lunch and visit Mzima springs and take an afternoon game drive. Proceed to Tsavo East National Park on a game drive, after breakfast. Check in to the lodge and have lunch. Leave on an afternoon game drive in the park. Embark on a game drive following breakfast. Enjoy a delicious picnic lunch surrounded by the beauty of Tsavo East National Park. Drive back to Nairobi to met your flight following breakfast.
Finch Hattons and Mahali Mzuri Luxury 8-Day Safari from Nairobi
Finch Hattons is located in Tsavo West National Park, a luxury eco-camp set around natural fresh water springs, surrounded by views of Mount Kilimanjaro and the magnificent Chyulu Hills. Experience extraordinary wildlife viewing, endless African landscapes and Kenyan safari hospitality at its best.