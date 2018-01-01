6-Night Masai Mara National Reserve Tour: Nakuru National Parks, Amboseli and Tsavo from Nairobi

Visit Kenya for this 6-night tour of Masai Mara, the country's massive world-renowned game reserve. This safari also combines very well with beach holiday in Kenya Coast, as it starts from Nairobi and ends in Mombasa either at North or South Coast – Diani Beach.Itinerary:Day 1: Nairobi – Masai Mara National ReserveBe met on arrival at the Nairobi airport by our tour leader who will welcome and brief you on the safari adventure, and can answer any questions. He will later introduce the driver-guide before departing for the drive to Masai Mara National Reserve. Arrive in time for lunch, then have a short siesta before an afternoon game drive in the reserve. Return back before night falls, and enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a camp or similar lodge.Day 2: Full-day in Masai Mara National ReserveSpend the day on game drives in the morning and afternoon, with breakfast and lunch provided at your camp. You also have an option of having an early morning game drive with an included picnic lunch so that you can have the entire day on of game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will be had at a tented camp.Day 3: Masai Mara National Reserve – Nakuru National ParkEnjoy an early breakfast, and afterwards, head out on a game drive out of the reserve for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park. Arrive in time for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge, then go on afternoon game drives in the park after lunch. Includes dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park – Amboseli National ParkAfter an early breakfast, depart for the drive out of Nakuru National Park with short game drives en route. You will have a brief stop for an early lunch in Nairobi before you continue with your drive to Amboseli, arriving late in the afternoon, just in time for game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will occur at a local camp or lodge (though we can upgrade to any lodge at small supplement).Day 5: Amboseli National Park – Tsavo West National ParkEmbark on an early morning game drive, returning back in time for breakfast. Go on another drive via the Shetani lava flow to Tsavo West National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ngulia safari Lodge. Continue with afternoon game drives in search of game. Enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 6: Tsavo West – Tsavo East National ParkBegin the day with early morning game drives before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, drive to Tsavo East National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ashnil Aruba lodge. Go on an afternoon game drive in search of game, returning back in time for dinner with an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 7: Tsavo East National Park - MombasaGo on the last early morning game drive before returning back in time for breakfast. At 10am, depart for the drive to Mombasa, arriving early in the afternoon with a drop off at a hotel for your holiday extension.