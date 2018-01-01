Welcome to Southeastern Kenya

Southeastern Kenya is one of the great wildlife-watching destinations in Africa. Here you'll find a triumvirate of epic Kenyan parks – Amboseli, Tsavo West and Tsavo East – that are home to the Big Five and so much more. The landscapes, too, are something special, from Amboseli's backdrop of Africa’s highest mountain, Mt Kilimanjaro, to the rugged beauty of Tsavo West's Ngulia Hills and the Chyulu Hills, Hemingway's Green Hills of Africa. Down here you'll also find smaller sanctuaries and so many exciting initiatives that combine conservation with community engagement. Many of these ensure that the chances to get to know the Maasai – the soulful human inhabitants of this land – on equal terms rank among the best in Kenya. And with good (if busy) roads and a newly minted rail link, it all adds up to Kenya at its wildest and yet most accessible.