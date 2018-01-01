Welcome to Southeastern Kenya
Safari in Kenya & Tanzania
Few travel experiences compare to encountering the legendary wildlife of the Serengeti and Masai Mara alongside expert naturalists. On this two-week trip through the grasslands of Kenya and Tanzania, explore incredible national parks and stay at beautifully outfitted safari lodges and camps. Experience the East African savannah with all five senses as you search for the “big five.”
Kenya Safari Experience
Tap into the essence of East Africa on an eight-day safari in Kenya. Take daily wildlife drives in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, discover the Maasai way of life, and learn about elephant conservation from a representative of the Kenya Wildlife Service. With endless plains teeming with wildlife and dotted with acacia trees, you won’t want to blink – or put down your camera.
Kenya Safari Experience
If you’re of the opinion that ‘safari’ doesn’t have to be synonymous with ‘roughing it’, have we got an adventure for you! Designed for travellers who long to get out into the thick of Kenya’s wildlife parks and reserves by day and sleep in a cozy bed by night, this trip maximizes both wildlife access and creature comforts. Witness stunning wildlife and get that perfect pic to show all your friends, explore the vast plains of the Masai Mara National Reserve and gaze in awe at the peaks of Kilimanjaro in the distance from Amboseli National Park. Maximum Africa—minimal sweat.
Kenya & Tanzania Safari Experience
Whether you travel in style or by the seat of your pants, the sprawling, wildlife-rich grasslands of Kenya and Tanzania are a sight to behold. This trip stresses the former while capturing the spirit of the latter, transferring you swiftly between national parks, cushy lodges and tented camps while still giving you the chance to get out and truly feel the majestic lands you’re travelling across. In a small safari 4x4 with two expert local guides, you’ll descend into the Great Rift Valley, view Mt. Kilimanjaro in the distance from Amboseli National Park, track the Big Five across the Serengeti and Masai Mara plains and much, much more.
East Africa Gorilla & Safari Experience
Some of Africa’s greatest wildlife viewing comes together for 16 days of outstanding adventure in the wild. Trek into the Rwandan jungle for the rare opportunity to watch a gorilla family in its element, head out in search of playful chimpanzees in Uganda, and get immersed in the realm of elephants and rhinos in Kenya. Watching the world pass you by has never been more profound.
Amboseli Safari Experience
Spot big game on this safari over the open plains of Amboseli National Park, returning in the evenings to the comfort of your own luxury tent. With the quintessential African landscape as your backdrop, head out in search of lions, elephants, rhinos and other large animals, and meet the famous semi-nomadic Masai. Enjoy Africa at its best, in one of Kenya's classic (and most breathtaking) parks.