David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Giraffe Center from Nairobi

Start your tour with pick up at any hotel/ home within Nairobi.The first stop is the Elephant Orphaned Trust; it is strictly open between 11 am and 12 noon. Here you will be able to see rescued baby and teenage elephants and learn their unique stories of how they got there, how they got their names and what plans are there to release them.You will then be driven to the Giraffe centre where you will learn more about the conversation efforts to conserve an endangered species and also get to feed them and take selfies with the Giant animals.You will then be driven to the Kazuri Beads factory. This is a pottery company that makes one of the world most beautiful beads. You will be shown all the stages from the start to the finish. It’s also a unique factory as it employs single mother parents from the neighborhood who earn a living to support their families. You then have the option of being driven to lunch and then to your hotel. Upon request and at no extra transport cost, we are happy to drive you to The Karen Blixen Museum. We dont charge for the extra transport to the museum but you will pay your entrance fee for the museum at 12 USD per person. A famous white settler story, depicted in the famous movie Out of Africa. You’ll learn the story of this amazing woman and how she changed the lives of the local people.You also have another option of going to the Bomas of Kenya. It's is a cultural centre at Langata, near the main gate to Nairobi National Park. The talented resident artistes perform traditional dances and songs taken from the country's various tribal groups, including Arab-influenced Swahili Taarab music, Kalenjin warrior dances, Embu drumming and Kikuyu circumcision ceremonies. It's touristy, of course, but it's still a spectacular afternoon out.It is a must visit for all visitors. For this you will add an extra 12 USD per person and give it to the driver.