Welcome to Diani Beach
But if that sounds like your typical resort town, think again. Diani has some of the best accommodation in Kenya, from budget party hostels to funky kitesurfing lodges and intimate honeymoon spots. Most places are spread along the beach road, hidden behind a line of forest.
When lazing in a hammock gets tiring, visit the coral mosques with their archways that overlook the open ocean, venture into the sacred forests where guides hug trees that speak in their ancestors’ voices, or take in the monkey sanctuary – all are good ways to experience more of the coast than the considerable charms of sun and sand.
Top experiences in Diani Beach
Diani Beach activities
Small-Group Tour: Shimba Hills National Park from Diani Beach
Begin with pickup at your hotel in Diani Beach, then travel to Shimba Hills National Reserve. Upon arrival at Shimba Hills, pay the park entrance fee at the gate, and continue into the reserve for a morning game drive. This small-group tour allows for plenty of personal attention from the guide, who will help spot animals, birds, and other features throughout the day. Watch for some of the reserve's extraordinary wildlife in the Shimba Hills’ grassland and forest; the park is especially known for sightings of the endangered sable antelope, which fight off predators using long, scimitar-shaped horns. Bird watchers can tick off species on their “life lists,” as 111 bird species have been recorded in Shimba Hills, including 22 coastal endemics such as the ostrich eagle, African hawk, and honey guide. When the game drive concludes, keep exploring on foot: walk to Sheldrick Falls with a guide, a 1- to 2-hour round-trip hike, and enjoy an oasis of lianas and greenery surrounding the 69-foot (21-meter) cascade. Pause for lunch at Shimba Hills Lodge, then (weather permitting), you have the option to take a second walk through the bush around the lodge—or simply enjoy the view from the lodge. At the end of the afternoon, begin the return trip to Diani Beach, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
21Days Best of Kenya & Tanzania Safari, Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro & Diani Beach
Day 01: Nairobi – Hell’s Gate and Lake Naivasha- Start your 21-day adventure with an early pickup from your accommodation within Nairobi or at the airport. The safari begins at 7 a.m. Accommodation Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort Day 02: lake Naivasha - Masai Mara –Game drives in Lake Naivasha & Masai Mara National Reserves- Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges Day 03: Masai Mara - Full day Game drives at Masai Mara National Reserves - Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges Day 04: Masai Mara – Morning Game drives at Masai Mara then depart for Isebania Border- Serengeti Accommodation Sopa Lodges Day 05: Serengeti - Full day Game drives at Serengeti National park - Serengeti Accommodation Sopa Lodges Day 06: Serengeti – Ngorongoro – Morning Game drives in Serengeti then depart for Ngorongoro National Park - Accommodation Ngorongoro Sopa Lodges Day 07: Ngorongoro - Arusha- Morning game drives in Ngorongoro the depart for Moshi- Accommodation Ameg Lodge Kilimanjaro Day 08: Moshi – Machame- Start trekking Kilimanjaro through Machame route - Accommodation Machame Hut Day 09: Machame - Shira Camp- Accommodation Shira Hut Day 10: Shira camp - Barranco camp- Accommodation Barranco Hut Day 11: Barranco Camp - Barafu camp- Accommodation Barafu Camp Day 12: Barafu camp - Summit – Mweka – Accommodation Mweka Hut Day 13: Mweka camp – Moshi- Accommodation Ameg Lodge Kilimanjaro Day 14: Moshi - Namanga – Accommodation Amboseli- Kibo Safari Camp Day 15: Amboseli – Full day game drives at Amboseli National Park - Accommodation Kibo Safari Camp Day 16: Amboseli - Tsavo west- Morning game drive at Amboseli then depart to Tsavo West national park- Accommodation Sarova Taita Hills Game lodge Day 17: Tsavo West - Tsavo East- Morning game drives at Tsavo West then depart to Tsavo East National Park - Accommodation Ashnil Safari Game Lodge Day 18: Tsavo east - Morning game drives at Tsavo East then depart to Diani beach.- Accommodation Baobab Beach Resort Day 19: Diani Beach .- Full day at Diani Beach relaxing- Accommodation Baobab Beach Resort Day 20: Diani Beach.- Another full day at Diani Beach relaxing - Accommodation Baobab Beach Resort Day 21: fly back to Nairobi to catch your flight back home and say bye
Full day snorkelling tour to Kisite Marine Park with Wasini Island seafood lunch
Enjoy a complimentary early morning pick up from your accommodation in Diani or Mombasa for the 50km drive to Shimoni, a traditional fishing village which serves as the starting point for our day’s adventure. On arrival in Shimoni at approximately 8.30am, you will be guided down the Kenya Wildlife Service jetty to board your traditional Arab sailing dhow and be greeted by your cheerful crew and captain. Enjoy home brewed Kenya coffee and freshly made tea with morning snacks as we make way for our snorkelling destination: Kisite Marine Park. Once settled on board, it will take you approximately 40 minutes to reach our first snorkelling site. You will receive a safety briefing and boat orientation, as well interesting commentary on local history, marine life and snorkelling advice. We will also use this time to keep an eye out for some of the resident population of bottlenose dolphins, as well as the humpback dolphins, whalesharks and even humpback whales! Before arriving at Kisite Marine Park, you will be fitted out with snorkelling masks and snorkels, fins and if you require one: a life jacket. Your marine guides for the day will gauge your snorkelling ability and comfort and provide you with tips and tutelage. Any beginners requiring one on one assistance will be paired up with their own snorkelling guide who will help them in the water. Upon arrival in Kisite Marine Park, you will snorkel twice, each time for approximately 45 minutes. Your experienced marine guides will point out hard to find fish and marine life, and we will take our time to explore this pristine coral reef teaming with incredible sights like turtles, moray eels, stingrays, large shoals of colourful fish and plenty more. With snorkelling and dolphin spotting finished for the day you will make the short journey to our Pilli Pipa restaurant in the middle of Wasini Island, a genuine hidden gem of the area where you will be served an authentic and fresh Swahili seafood lunch by smiling and singing Swahili ladies. Feast upon freshly caught crab and fish cooked in various ways, along with an abundance of other local delicacies. We cater to different dietary requirements if notified in advance. Included with lunch are alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. After your lunch in our island paradise restaurant, help yourself to some Kenyan coffee or try our special home brewed citronella tea made from lemongrass grown in our backyard garden. Lay back in our day dreamer’s lounge by the beachside and reflect on your day’s adventures, you’ve earned it. By approximately 4pm we will make the 5 minute boat ride back to the village of Shimoni, where you will be chauffeured back to your hotel. For those interested, you can visit the local infamous slave cave to learn more about the history of the slave trade that was prolific here up until the 19th century.
10 Day South Kenya Tour by Off Road Motorcycle
Day 1 : Reception at Nairobi International Airport. Transfer to Osoita Lodge. Briefing and presentation of the off road motorcycles. Dinner and overnight.Day 2 : Breakfast and departure to Ngong hills right into the heart of the Great Rift Valley. You won’t wait too long before meeting the first wild animals. Then tarmac road down to Magadi then gravel road Nguruman escarpment and a track across Savannah leads to Loisiijo Lodge at the river bank of Ewaso Nyiro river. Dinner and night.Day 3 : Leave in the morning through Shompole Volcano then to Lake Magadi and runs up Nairobi Plateau. Stop aside of a sand river for picnic lunch. Reaching later on Namanga River Lodge at the border with Tanzania.Day 4 : Depart after breakfast to Amboseli National park and branch towards Selenkay land. Arrive in the afternoon at Selenkay Camp, an eco friendly tented camp owned by Masai local community. Cultural visit of traditional Masai huts. Dinner aound a firewood and night at the Tented Camp.Day 5 : Leave after breakfast through a trail towards Amboseli national park. Arrive for lunch at Kibo Safari Camp, a tented lodge facing mount Kilimanjaro. Afternoon Game drive in Amboseli by 4WD. Return at the Lodge after sunset.Day 6 : Depart after breakfast on a red soil trail covered with black volcanic stones towards Lake Jipe. Settle at the Lake thatched bungalows on the lakeshore. Boat ride on the lake before sunset in search of hippos. Return at the bandas for dinner then night in a bed.Day 7 : Early morning game drive by 4WD, return for breakfast and depart to Taita Hills through a gravel road. Then entering in Taita ranch and navigate through bushy and sandy trail to arrive at Kasigau Kopje rock. For the night: at Kiwanjani Lodge, overlooking an animal water hole.Day 8 : Crossing Taita ranch, the trail ushers you into the coastal region. Connect to Mombasa south coast passing round Shimba hills. End at Diani Beach at a beautiful Cottage ; Kusini Cottages set on a wild beach of white sands. Dinner and night.Day 9 : A day of leisure at Diani Beach Kusini Cottages.Day 10 : Transfer after lunch to the Ukunda airstrip to take your connecting flight to Nairobi. Arrive after one hour flight direct at Nairobi international airport.