Full day snorkelling tour to Kisite Marine Park with Wasini Island seafood lunch

Enjoy a complimentary early morning pick up from your accommodation in Diani or Mombasa for the 50km drive to Shimoni, a traditional fishing village which serves as the starting point for our day’s adventure. On arrival in Shimoni at approximately 8.30am, you will be guided down the Kenya Wildlife Service jetty to board your traditional Arab sailing dhow and be greeted by your cheerful crew and captain. Enjoy home brewed Kenya coffee and freshly made tea with morning snacks as we make way for our snorkelling destination: Kisite Marine Park. Once settled on board, it will take you approximately 40 minutes to reach our first snorkelling site. You will receive a safety briefing and boat orientation, as well interesting commentary on local history, marine life and snorkelling advice. We will also use this time to keep an eye out for some of the resident population of bottlenose dolphins, as well as the humpback dolphins, whalesharks and even humpback whales! Before arriving at Kisite Marine Park, you will be fitted out with snorkelling masks and snorkels, fins and if you require one: a life jacket. Your marine guides for the day will gauge your snorkelling ability and comfort and provide you with tips and tutelage. Any beginners requiring one on one assistance will be paired up with their own snorkelling guide who will help them in the water. Upon arrival in Kisite Marine Park, you will snorkel twice, each time for approximately 45 minutes. Your experienced marine guides will point out hard to find fish and marine life, and we will take our time to explore this pristine coral reef teaming with incredible sights like turtles, moray eels, stingrays, large shoals of colourful fish and plenty more. With snorkelling and dolphin spotting finished for the day you will make the short journey to our Pilli Pipa restaurant in the middle of Wasini Island, a genuine hidden gem of the area where you will be served an authentic and fresh Swahili seafood lunch by smiling and singing Swahili ladies. Feast upon freshly caught crab and fish cooked in various ways, along with an abundance of other local delicacies. We cater to different dietary requirements if notified in advance. Included with lunch are alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. After your lunch in our island paradise restaurant, help yourself to some Kenyan coffee or try our special home brewed citronella tea made from lemongrass grown in our backyard garden. Lay back in our day dreamer’s lounge by the beachside and reflect on your day’s adventures, you’ve earned it. By approximately 4pm we will make the 5 minute boat ride back to the village of Shimoni, where you will be chauffeured back to your hotel. For those interested, you can visit the local infamous slave cave to learn more about the history of the slave trade that was prolific here up until the 19th century.