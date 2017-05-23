Welcome to Aberdare National Park
Mount Kenya Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Aberdares National Park Tour for 2 days
Day 1: 0800hrs Depart from Nairobi and drive in the scenic Central highlands and to Sweetwaters around Mount Kenya Region. (on a clear day you can view Mount Kenya peak). Enter the Chimpanzee sanctuary and be educated on the conservation efforts for the chimpanzee. Later have a short game drive and have lunch. Later transfer to Sangare Gardens Hotel for the night. Day 2: Breakfast, then leave for the Aberdare National Park for a 4-6 hour game drive and then return to Nairobi. Visible are the falls and the mountain range terrain. Please note that there will be and additional armed guard during this game drive.
OVERNIGHT SAFARI TO ABERDARE NATIONAL PARK
Day 1: You will be picked up by our professional guide/driver and start the drive to Aberdare National Park. The drive is via the central Kenya highlands with stops to view tea and coffee plantations. At around 1200 hours, you will arrive at the Aberdare Country Club for lunch. After lunch you will relax while enjoying a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate while waiting to go for the afternoon game drive. You will spend your evening and night at the ARK TREE LODGE (http://thearkkenya.com/) . The lodge has nice balconies where you can watch different animals at the saltlick and waterhole. It’s the best for wildlife sightings where you get to enjoy the best in high altitude game viewing. Day 2: Have breakfast at the Ark Tree Lodge and depart for a morning game drive. Later at around 1200 hours get back to the lodge for lunch and thereafter start the drive back to Nairobi arriving at around 1900 hours. This marks the end of the safari.
5-Day Aberdare Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi to Aberdare National Park – Kenya0800am: Pick up from your Nairobi hotel/Nairobi Airport. Proceed to the Aberdare national park. lunch at Aberdare Country Club, located on a mountain slope in the scenic Great Rift Valley. After lunch we drive to the nearby The Ark Lodge where we will stay for tonight. Afternoon and evening spent game viewing from the balconies of your Tree lodge. The Aberdare national park is home to elephants, black rhinos, leopards, spotted hyenas, olive baboons, black and white colobus monkeys, buffalos, warthogs and bushbucks among others. Rare sightings include those of the Giant Forest hog, bongo, golden cat, serval cat, African wild cat, African civet cat and the blue duiker Meal plan: Lunch, Dinner. Day 2: Aberdares- Lake Nakuru National ParkTransfer to your base hotel the Aberdare country club . Proceed to the lake Nakuru national park. There shall be a stop to view the scenic Thompson falls at Nyahururu. The drive via farming country and local homesteads via the Great Rift Valley escarpment floor is scenic. Afternoon bird watching and game viewing drive. Overnight at your lake Nakuru lodge Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 3: Lake Nakuru National Park - Masai MaraMorning bird and game viewing drives. Depart for the Masai Mara game reserve with stops at scenic points along the safari route. Afternoon game viewing drive at the Mara. Overnight at your Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/AA Lodges Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 4: Full Day - Masai Mara Today shall be a game viewing extravaganza! Masai Mara Game reserve remains the most exciting wildlife eco-system in the Natural world. It is host to the highest and most varied concentration of wild animals than any other wildlife park in the region. We shall traverse the Masai Mara reserve on a full day of unlimited game viewing encountering the big five and more of the lesser game. Picnic lunch shall be by the Mara river as we watch hippos & crocodiles or maybe the great migration (July – October). Overnight at your Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/AA Lodges Meal plan: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner. Day 5: Masai Mara - NairobiA morning game viewing drive at the Masai mara. An extra game drive as you depart the reserve. Proceed to Nairobi. Arrive Nairobi in the late afternoon. Drop off at your Nairobi hotel / Nairobi airport Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch.
6-Day Aberdare, Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi Upon arrival, you will be met by our company representative who will brief you regarding your safari, and later you will be transferred to the Sarova Panafric hotel for an overnight stay.Accommodation: Sarova Panafric HotelDay 2: Nairobi – The Ark (B/L/D)After breakfast, depart for the Aberdare National Park. You will have lunch upon arrival at Aberdare Country Club and thereafter, you will be transferred to the Ark where you will enjoy viewing animals as they come to lick salt at the water hole next to the lodge. The Aberdare National Park is famous as the place where Queen Elizabeth visited as a princess and left as a queen. Enjoy viewing the animals as they come to drink and lick salt. Animals to be seen here include; Elephants, Rhino, Leopard, Giant forest hog and bush buck amongst othersAccommodation: The Ark Lodge (Full Board) Day 3: The Ark - Lake Nakuru National Park (B/L/D)After breakfast, drive to Lake Nakuru National Park which is regarded by avid birders' as the greatest world ornithological spectacle on the Earth. Arrive in good time for lunch. Afternoon game drive will welcome and introduce you well to this park. The park is famous for its millions of pink flamingoes lining on the lake shore. It is the Sanctuary to the Black Rhino, White Rhino and the Rothschild Giraffe.Accommodation: Lake Nakuru Lodge (Full Board)Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park – Masai Mara National Reserve (B/L/D)Ater breakfast, drive to Masai Mara Game Reserve. Lunch on arrival followed by your first thrilling afternoon game drive to this immense open grassland dotted with flat-topped acacia trees; you will have the opportunity to observe the magnificent game of the African wild in their natural habitat. The Maasai Mara National Reserve (also spelled Masai Mara; known by the locals as The Mara) is a large game reserve in Narok County, Kenya.Accommodation: Mara Sentrim Tented Camp (Full Board)Day 5: Masai Mara National Reserve (B/L/D)After breakfast leave for a full day game drive with picnic lunch. Game viewing at the reserve provides one of nature's most dramatic sights, the annual migration of over a million Wildebeest and Zebra from the Serengeti in the south crossing the Mara River infested with Hippos and crocodiles into Masai Mara game reserve.Accommodation: Mara Sentrim Tented Camp (Full Board)Day 6: Masai Mara National Reserve - Nairobi (B)After breakfast, depart for Nairobi where you will be dropped off at the airport for your flight.
ABERDARE NATIONAL PARK DAY TOUR FROM NAIROBI
Our driver will pick you early in the morning from your Nairobi hotel. After a brief introduction, you will set off for 3.5 hours drive towards mount Kenya. In a clear sky, enjoy great views of mt Kenya as you approach the main gate to Aberdares national park. The game drives starts immediately you enter the main gate. Picturesque, steep forested ravines and open moorland characterize the Aberdare National Park.The park provides a habitat for elephants, black rhinos, leopards, spotted hyenas, olive baboons, black and white colobus monkeys, buffalo's, warthogs and bush bucks among others. Rare sightings include those of the Giant Forest hog, bongo, golden cat, serval cat, African wild cat, African civet cat and the blue duiker.Later proceed for your lunch at the famous Tree top hotel. Treetops is as much a part of nature as it has an ancient tree growing right through the hotel, with the lodge being built around it. It is the perfect fusion of nature and comfort sporting a rustic look that fits right into the Aberdares.Later depart via game drives for Nairobi arriving late in the afternoon. We may also drop you to the airport with advance request. Share with your driver these great African memories.
East Africa Lodge Safari
Whether you travel in style or by the seat of your pants, the sprawling grasslands of Kenya and Tanzania are a sight to behold. This trip stresses the former while capturing the spirit of the latter, transferring you swiftly between national parks and cushy lodges while still giving you the chance to get out and truly feel the majestic lands you’re travelling across. In a small safari 4x4 with two expert local guides, you’ll descend into the Great Rift Valley, spot elephants in the distance in Amboseli National Park, track the Big Five across the Serengeti and Masai Mara plains and more. Your photos have never looked this good.