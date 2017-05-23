6-Day Aberdare, Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari from Nairobi

Day 1: Nairobi Upon arrival, you will be met by our company representative who will brief you regarding your safari, and later you will be transferred to the Sarova Panafric hotel for an overnight stay.Accommodation: Sarova Panafric HotelDay 2: Nairobi – The Ark (B/L/D)After breakfast, depart for the Aberdare National Park. You will have lunch upon arrival at Aberdare Country Club and thereafter, you will be transferred to the Ark where you will enjoy viewing animals as they come to lick salt at the water hole next to the lodge. The Aberdare National Park is famous as the place where Queen Elizabeth visited as a princess and left as a queen. Enjoy viewing the animals as they come to drink and lick salt. Animals to be seen here include; Elephants, Rhino, Leopard, Giant forest hog and bush buck amongst othersAccommodation: The Ark Lodge (Full Board) Day 3: The Ark - Lake Nakuru National Park (B/L/D)After breakfast, drive to Lake Nakuru National Park which is regarded by avid birders' as the greatest world ornithological spectacle on the Earth. Arrive in good time for lunch. Afternoon game drive will welcome and introduce you well to this park. The park is famous for its millions of pink flamingoes lining on the lake shore. It is the Sanctuary to the Black Rhino, White Rhino and the Rothschild Giraffe.Accommodation: Lake Nakuru Lodge (Full Board)Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park – Masai Mara National Reserve (B/L/D)Ater breakfast, drive to Masai Mara Game Reserve. Lunch on arrival followed by your first thrilling afternoon game drive to this immense open grassland dotted with flat-topped acacia trees; you will have the opportunity to observe the magnificent game of the African wild in their natural habitat. The Maasai Mara National Reserve (also spelled Masai Mara; known by the locals as The Mara) is a large game reserve in Narok County, Kenya.Accommodation: Mara Sentrim Tented Camp (Full Board)Day 5: Masai Mara National Reserve (B/L/D)After breakfast leave for a full day game drive with picnic lunch. Game viewing at the reserve provides one of nature's most dramatic sights, the annual migration of over a million Wildebeest and Zebra from the Serengeti in the south crossing the Mara River infested with Hippos and crocodiles into Masai Mara game reserve.Accommodation: Mara Sentrim Tented Camp (Full Board)Day 6: Masai Mara National Reserve - Nairobi (B)After breakfast, depart for Nairobi where you will be dropped off at the airport for your flight.