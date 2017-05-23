1 Day Lake Nakuru National Park -Day With Flamingos GUARANTEED Daily Departure

Lake Nakuru National Park is located in the Rift Valley,1750 meters above sea level. Lake Nakuru is known as an ornithological paradise by birdwatchers because the lake is world famous as the location of the greatest bird-spectacle on earth, which boasts anywhere between one and two million lesser and greater pink flamingos that feed on the abundant algae thriving in the lake's warm waters. It is one of the few parks that has been specifically established for the protection of birds, specifically flamingos. More than 450 species of birds have been recorded here. You will drive through the floor of the Great Rift Valley from Nairobi, while stopping on the way for curios and to admire and marvel at the breathtaking views of the escarpment along the way. Arrive at Lake Nakuru National Park in time for a mid-morning game drive. Have picnic lunch at leisure. As you find your way out of the park, have another game drive and embark on your way to Nairobi. You are picked from your hotel from 6.30-7.00am and shall drive through the floor of the Great Rift Valley from Nairobi, while stopping on the way for curios and to admire and marvel at the breathtaking views of the escarpment along the way. You proceed to arrive for your day game drive round this beautiful ornithological spectacle of the "pink” Lake Nakuru. The lake supports millions of pink flamingos, hence dubbed the "pink of Lake Nakuru", as well as the 56 different species of animals including big cats, the black-maned lion, the cheetah, and the leopard among other big wildlife such as the white rhino & the buffalo. At 1pm, take your lunch at the Stem Hotel upon exiting the park. Hotel is adjacent to the park. Depart for Nairobi arriving at about 6pm.