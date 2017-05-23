Welcome to Central Highlands & Laikipia
In its shadow lie two of Kenya's most intriguing national parks: rhino- and lion-rich Meru National Park, and Aberdare National Park, home to some of the oldest mountains on the continent. Finally there's Laikipia, fount of so much that's good about modern conservation. It's also the scene for some of the best wildlife watching anywhere in Kenya.
Top experiences in Central Highlands & Laikipia
Recent articles
Central Highlands & Laikipia activities
3 Days 2 Nights Kenya Meru Tour
Day 1: Nairobi – Meru National Park, Early Departure from Nairobi drives to north to Meru National Park. Stop at the Equator to see it. Arrive in time for lunch, check in then relax before Evening Game drive. Wildlife, birdlife and culture.Dinner and Overnight at Ikweta Safari Camp. Day 2: Explore Meru National Park, Morning Breakfast then leave for a full day game drives at Meru national park and afternoon game drives. Meru wildlife herds of Buffalo, bush buck, Elephant, eland, Gazelle, Impala, Kudu, Leopard, cheetah, Lion, Black and white Rhino.Dinner and Overnight stay Ikweta Safari Camp. Day 3: Meru-Nairobi, Early Morning Game Drive then come back at the camp for Breakfast then checks out. And drive back to Nairobi. This meru Safari, can be upgraded to more days as the park is big and extensive
KISUMU CITY FULL DAY TOUR AND EXCURSION
Enjoy hotel pick up in the morning for this lake side city tour. Your tour starts with a visit to the museum. Kisumu Museum is located in Kisumu town along the Kisumu – Kericho highway. It was opened to the public in 1980. The museum stores and disseminates information on cultural and scientific issues with emphasis on Western Kenya. Exhibits include cultural history. The museum provides educational services to schools in its neighbourhood. Striking features of the museum include a diverse collection of flora and fauna species. The most notable animals are reptiles and amphibians, collected from Nyanza and neighbouring provinces. A traditional Luo homestead and other traditional Luo artifacts constitute part of the exhibits the museum keeps.The next trip is driving along the streets of kisumu and head straight to dunga beach. Here you will interact with fishermen and board a boat to the lake. The fishermen will show you how they fish as you go deeper to the lake for 2 hour expeditions. Later in the day, drive for your lunch at the beach near the city. You will enjoy full fried fish with local accompaniments as you enjoy the lake breeze. Later proceed to Kisumu impala sanctuary. Set on the shore of Lake Victoria, the Kisumu Impala Sanctuary is a peaceful, relaxing place to enjoy the natural beauty that abounds here. The sanctuary hosts impalas, the rare Sitatunga antelope as well as big cats, buffalos, giraffes, cheetahs and several primate species. The sanctuary is also home to five campsites all with spectacular views of Lake Victoria. Bird watching, nature walks and glass bottomed boat rides compliment the activities availed at the sanctuary. Spend enough time in the sanctuary. Later in the afternoon drop to your city hotel.
4 Days Masai Mara and lake Nakuru Safari
Safari Day 1: Nairobi to Masai Mara Pick up from your hotel or place of stay and after a brief stop-over at our offices, for briefing purposes, depart for a journey south along the floor of the Great Rift Valley with a pit stop at the View Point for breath taking view of the rift valley. You can take photos and buy souvenirs as you listen to African tales about the formation of the rift valley. Arrive at Masai Mara in the late afternoon and enjoy a game drive till twilight. Dinner and overnight at Rhino Tourist tented camp. Safari Day 2: Mara Full Day Full day spent game viewing exploring the park in search of the Big 5. Early morning and late afternoon game drives are offered. You will enjoy a picnic lunch with the hippos and crocodiles at the Hippo Pool. All your meals and overnight will be at Rhino Tourist tented camp. Safari Day 3: Masai Mara to Lake Nakuru national park. Pre-breakfast game drives, after breakfast, proceed to Lake Nakuru, which is often referred to as the pink lake for it’s great masses of pink flamingos and the home of the white and black rhinos and about 350 different species of birds; the Ornithological Paradise. Lunch en route, dinner and overnight stay at Genevieve Hotel which is a budget hotel in Nakuru town. Safari Day 4: Lake Nakuru national park to Nairobi. After breakfast, proceed to the Rhino sanctuary for a game drive and later leave for Nairobi where the Safari ends. Included in the price; Ground transport in a comfortable safari vehicle for game viewing, photography and touring Full board accommodation and meal plan as described, B=Breakfast, L=Lunch and D=Dinner Accommodation in self contained tented camps room All park entrance fees to include government taxes Service of an English speaking professional driver/guide All game drives as detailed in the itinerary Bottled water whilst on safari Start and end of safari in Nairobi
7 Days 6 Nights Great Migration Kenya Experience
DAY 1: NAIROBI TO MAASAI MARA FLIGHT After a leisurely breakfast, you will be picked from your designated location and transferred to the Wilson Airport to catch your 1 hour scheduled flight to the Maasai Mara. Upon landing at Mara Serena Airstrip, you will be picked by your guide who will drive you to your designated lodge/camp, check in on time for Lunch at your designated lodge/camp. Afternoon Siesta, before introductory evening game drive. Return to camp/lodge for dinner and overnight. DAYS 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6: EXPLORE THE MARA These 5 days are spent exploring the Mara visiting various river crossing points to witness and capture the wildebeests crossing the great Mara river in numbers along with predator prey action. On one of this days you have the option of taking a balloon ride over the Mara spiced up at the end with champagne bush breakfast or a visit to the Maasai village for a cultural experience. All meals courtesy of the designated lodge/camp. DAY 7: FLY MAASAI MARA TO NAIROBI: After an early morning farewell game drive, you will return to Camp/Lodge for breakfast after which you will checkout and head to the airstrip to catch your flight back to Kenya’s capital. Upon arrival at Wilson Airport you will be transferred to your day hotel/guest house to relax and reminisce about the safari.
1 Day Lake Nakuru National Park -Day With Flamingos GUARANTEED Daily Departure
Lake Nakuru National Park is located in the Rift Valley,1750 meters above sea level. Lake Nakuru is known as an ornithological paradise by birdwatchers because the lake is world famous as the location of the greatest bird-spectacle on earth, which boasts anywhere between one and two million lesser and greater pink flamingos that feed on the abundant algae thriving in the lake's warm waters. It is one of the few parks that has been specifically established for the protection of birds, specifically flamingos. More than 450 species of birds have been recorded here. You will drive through the floor of the Great Rift Valley from Nairobi, while stopping on the way for curios and to admire and marvel at the breathtaking views of the escarpment along the way. Arrive at Lake Nakuru National Park in time for a mid-morning game drive. Have picnic lunch at leisure. As you find your way out of the park, have another game drive and embark on your way to Nairobi. You are picked from your hotel from 6.30-7.00am and shall drive through the floor of the Great Rift Valley from Nairobi, while stopping on the way for curios and to admire and marvel at the breathtaking views of the escarpment along the way. You proceed to arrive for your day game drive round this beautiful ornithological spectacle of the "pink” Lake Nakuru. The lake supports millions of pink flamingos, hence dubbed the "pink of Lake Nakuru", as well as the 56 different species of animals including big cats, the black-maned lion, the cheetah, and the leopard among other big wildlife such as the white rhino & the buffalo. At 1pm, take your lunch at the Stem Hotel upon exiting the park. Hotel is adjacent to the park. Depart for Nairobi arriving at about 6pm.
1-Day Hiking Adventure at Mount Longonot Day trip From Nairobi
Drive from Nairobi along the Great Rift Valley escarpment. The stunning views of Mount Longonot will beckon barely 60 kilometers from Nairobi. See this remarkable colossus dominate the surrounding landscape. The mountain has lava canyons on its steep slopes. There will also be a circular caldera over a kilometer in diameter. The mountain is a dormant volcano said to have last erupted in the mid-1800s and rises about 750 meters above the Great Rift Valley floor and some 2776 meters above sea level. There will be a number of viewpoints on the highway to this mountain which has become a popular stopover for the motorists drawn by the splendor of this outstanding view. The entire mountain is a national park within the jurisdiction of Kenya Wildlife Services. The park is home to a number of wild game, most of which harbor in the thick forest covering the crater floor. Spotting the animals (wildlife) is not guaranteed. Hiking on this mountain will take approximately 2-hours from the Park Gate to reach the rim of the crater and descend back to the gate. The hike going round the crater rim would mean another 2-hours, thus the total hike will take approximately 4-hours for the round trip. You might want to include a visit to Lake Naivasha for a sunset boat ride to see hippos before returning to Nairobi. The path up the mountain slope will be pretty steep and can get slippery at some points. Thus, hikers need to be reasonably fit to take part on this hike. The magnificent views from the crater rim itself are however worth every painful step and effort. This hiking day will be of moderate difficulty with steep climbing. The terrain has fine dust with loose gravel in some areas of the hike. You should bring with you comfortable hiking shoes, light clothing, extra drinking water, snacks and a picnic lunch for this Mount Longonot hiking day tour.