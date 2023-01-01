An awning covers the remains of Petra Church (also known as the Byzantine Church). Inside the church are some exquisite Byzantine floor mosaics, some of the best in the region. The mosaics originally continued up the walls. A helpful map and explanations in English are also located inside the church.

The structure was originally built by the Nabataeans, and then redesigned and expanded by the Byzantines around AD 530. It eventually burned down, and was then destroyed by repeated earthquakes. It was recently restored by the American Center of Oriental Research in Amman.