La Storia Tourism Complex

This new ethnographic diorama, 2km before Mt Nebo on the Nebo–Madaba road, features an exhibition of tableaux billed as depictions of the religious, historical and cultural highlights in the heritage of Jordan. The scenes border on the kitsch (Noah's Ark is populated by a variety of soft toys and badly stuffed animals), but the experience improves considerably with the folkloric and ethnographic scenes, including a recreation of a traditional souq with its many tradespeople.

A large handicraft shop sells some quality items, such as mosaics and olive-wood carvings, some of which are produced by artisans attached to the complex.