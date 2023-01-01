Spare some time for the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature's (RSCN) wonderful little museum. It illustrates the various wildlife at 1500m on the King’s Highway, at 1100m at Dana Village and 50m below sea level in Wadi Araba. It also explains the particular ecological challenges in a reserve that experiences 350mm of rain per year in winter on the mountaintops, and soaring desert temperatures and 10mm of rain per year at sea level.

This is a good place to begin an exploration of the area, providing context for the various treasures to look out for during a hike.