Dar As Saraya Museum

Located in a stunning old villa of basaltic rock that's located just behind the town hall, this museum is an interesting diversion. Built in 1886 by the Ottomans, the building is typical of the caravanserai established along the Syrian pilgrimage route, with rooms arranged around a paved internal courtyard. It was used as a prison until 1994 and now houses a delightful collection of local artefacts illustrating Irbid’s long history.

Don’t miss the olive press in the courtyard or the impressive basalt doors with ‘iron’ bolts carved in stone.