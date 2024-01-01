Set up to host occasional cultural events, Beit Arar is located off Al Hashemi St in a superb old Damascene-style house. The rooms are set around a courtyard paved with volcanic black stones, and there are photo displays on Arar, one of Jordan’s finest poets, as well as some of his manuscripts.
Beit Arar
Jordan
Nearby Jordan attractions
0.07 MILES
Located in a stunning old villa of basaltic rock that's located just behind the town hall, this museum is an interesting diversion. Built in 1886 by the…
2. Jordan Natural History Museum
1.54 MILES
Encompassing a range of insects and stuffed animals and birds, as well as rocks from the region, this may not be to everybody’s taste, but it's a good…
3. Museum of Archaeology & Anthropology
1.56 MILES
This museum features exhibits from all eras of Jordanian history. The collection opens with 9000-year-old Neolithic statuettes found near Amman, covers…
8.7 MILES
Lying 10km north of Irbid, between the hills of Tell Abila and Tell Umm Al Amad, are the remains of the Decapolis city of Abila. Largely unexcavated, the…
11.52 MILES
If you have a car and are intrigued to know why all roads out of Irbid seem to lead to Yarmouk battleground, follow the signs northeast towards the…
11.74 MILES
The thick stone doors of this Roman tomb outside the main archaeological area still swing on ancient hinges. Nearby are the less notable tombs of Germani…
11.85 MILES
This small mosque, no longer consecrated, is at the heart of the old Ottoman village of Umm Qais.
11.87 MILES
Surrounding the museum are the comprehensive ruins of an Ottoman village dating from the 18th and 19th centuries. Two houses, Beit Malkawi (now used as an…