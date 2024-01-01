Beit Arar

Jordan

Set up to host occasional cultural events, Beit Arar is located off Al Hashemi St in a superb old Damascene-style house. The rooms are set around a courtyard paved with volcanic black stones, and there are photo displays on Arar, one of Jordan’s finest poets, as well as some of his manuscripts.

