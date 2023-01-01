Ajloun Forest Reserve

Located in the Ajloun Highlands, this small (just 13 sq km) but vitally important nature reserve was established by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) in 1988 to protect oak, carob, pistachio and strawberry-tree forests. The reserve also acts a wildlife sanctuary for the endangered roe deer (which is being brought back from the brink of extinction through captive-breeding programs), as well as wild boar, stone martens, polecats, jackals and even hyenas and grey wolves.