Dibeen Forest Reserve

Established in 2004, this nature reserve consists of an 8-sq-km area of Aleppo pine and oak forest. Managed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), Dibeen is representative of the wild forests that once covered much of the country’s northern frontiers but which now account for only 1% of Jordan’s land area. Despite its small size, Dibeen is recognised as a national biodiversity hot spot and protects 17 endangered animals (including the Persian squirrel) and several rare orchids.

There are some short marked (but unmapped) hiking trails through the park. In March and April carpets of red-crown anemones fill the meadows beneath the pine-forested and sometimes snow-capped hills. Most trails are either small vehicle tracks or stony paths, some of which continue beyond the park’s boundaries. The area is very popular with local picnickers on Fridays, and litter is a problem.

The park is only usefully accessed by car. Follow the signs from Jerash and expect to get lost! Keep heading for the obvious hillside woodland as you pass through nearby hamlets and you'll eventually stumble on the entrance.