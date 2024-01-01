Kurobe Dam

Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Matsumoto-jō

    Matsumoto-jō

    28.33 MILES

    Must-see Matsumoto-jō is Japan's oldest wooden castle and one of four castles designated National Treasures – the others are Hikone, Himeji and Inuyama…

  • Togakushi-jinja

    Togakushi-jinja

    26.51 MILES

    Comprising three sub-shrines, Togakushi-Hōkōsha, Togakushi-Chūsha and Togakushi-Okusha, each a few kilometres apart, Togakushi-jinja honours the 1911m…

  • Chihiro Art Museum Azumino

    Chihiro Art Museum Azumino

    14.56 MILES

    This popular art museum showcases the work of Chihiro Iwasaki (1918–74), who became world-renowned while specialising in children's-book illustrations…

  • Dai-ō Wasabi-Nōjo

    Dai-ō Wasabi-Nōjo

    20.87 MILES

    Fancy some wasabi wine or ice cream? This farm, a 15-minute bike ride from JR Hotaka Station, is a must for wasabi-lovers. An English map guides you among…

  • Japan Ukiyo-e Museum

    Japan Ukiyo-e Museum

    27.61 MILES

    Housing more than 100,000 woodblock prints, paintings, screens and old books, this renowned museum exhibits but a fraction of its collection. The museum…

  • Chōkei-ji

    Chōkei-ji

    28.04 MILES

    This hilltop temple has a wonderful outlook, but you've come to see the 500-plus stone statues of rakan (Buddha's disciples) lined up in the forest. It's…

  • Nawate-dōri

    Nawate-dōri

    28.6 MILES

    Nawate-dōri, a few blocks south from the castle, is a popular street for a stroll. Vendors along this riverside walk sell antiques, souvenirs, and…

  • Matsumoto City Museum of Art

    Matsumoto City Museum of Art

    28.98 MILES

    This sleek museum has a good collection of the work of Japanese artists, many of whom hail from Matsumoto or whose art depicts scenes of the surrounding…

Nearby Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast attractions

2. Rokuzan Bijutsukan

19.61 MILES

Ten minutes' walk north from JR Hotaka Station, Rokuzan Bijutsukan showcases the work of Meiji-era sculptor Rokuzan Ogiwara (1879–1910; aka the 'Rodin of…

4. Togakushi-Hōkōsha

25.75 MILES

Although it's nestled among cedars apparently close to the village, Hōkōsha, the pretty lower sub-shrine of Togakushi-jinja, is reached via 274 ancient,…

5. Togakushi-Okusha

26.18 MILES

From Okusha bus stop it's 2km (40 minutes' walk) to Okusha (meaning 'Upper Shrine') – the innermost of the three sub-shrines making up Togakushi-jinja –…

6. Hirayu Folk Museum

26.44 MILES

Admission to Hirayu Onsen's only attraction, a quaint museum of folk memorabilia, includes entrance to a rather lovely and lesser-known little rotemburo …

8. Togakushi-Chūsha

26.52 MILES

One of the three sub-shrines of Togakushi-jinja, intimate Chūsha, meaning 'middle shrine', is the most accessible, located prominently in the centre of…