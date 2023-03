From Okusha bus stop it's 2km (40 minutes' walk) to Okusha (meaning 'Upper Shrine') – the innermost of the three sub-shrines making up Togakushi-jinja – via a magnificent 500m-long cedar-lined path (­杉並木; suginamiki) planted in 1612, with plenty of twists and turns and many stone stairs. It's not an easy walk for those with limited mobility, but it's certainly a rewarding one.