Japan's most famous ukiyo-e (woodblock print) artist, Hokusai, spent his final years in Obuse. There's an audiovisual presentation on his life in the theatre, and his '36 Views of Fuji' plus other works are exhibited in the gallery, which has recently undergone extensive renovation. You can buy everything Hokusai in the museum shop. It's a 10-minute, well-signposted walk from Obuse Station.