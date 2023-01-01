Asama-yama Magma Stone Park

Here's your chance to get up close and personal with Asama-yama – so close, you could almost touch it. Formed in 1783 by Asama's last violent eruption, this 'Hurled by Demons' park has a surreal landscape of jagged, hardened magma juxtaposed with verdant fields: volcanic soil is extremely fertile. Best accessed with your own wheels, the park is on the Onioshi Highway Toll Rd linking Naka-Karuizawa with Tsumagoi to the north. Ask at the Karuizawa Tourist Association office for bus details.