Among gorgeously forested mountains and believed to be the home of the God of Water, Fire and Agriculture, this site has housed a shrine of some form for almost 1400 years. It's said that a visit brings good fortune in love and money. A 700m path to the shrine (situated under massive, carefully balanced boulders) takes you to a tree that some date as old as 1000 years. Take a bus from JR Takasaki Station (70 minutes) or drive.