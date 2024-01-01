Byakui Dai-Kannon

Central Honshū

Built in 1936, this statue of Kannon (Goddess of Mercy) is one of the largest in Japan, standing 41.8m tall and weighing over 6000 tonnes. You can walk inside the statue up to her shoulder for excellent views. To get here, take the gururin bus (¥200, 20 minutes) from JR Takasaki Station to Jigen-in temple.

