Fancy some wasabi wine or ice cream? This farm, a 15-minute bike ride from JR Hotaka Station, is a must for wasabi-lovers. An English map guides you among wasabi plants (130 tonnes of wasabi are grown in flooded fields here annually) amid rolling hills, restaurants, shops and workspaces. It's a fascinating and fun place for a stroll, but there's a huge bus park out the front, so be mentally prepared for lots of other visitors.