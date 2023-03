Ten minutes' walk north from JR Hotaka Station, Rokuzan Bijutsukan showcases the work of Meiji-era sculptor Rokuzan Ogiwara (1879–1910; aka the 'Rodin of the Orient') and his Japanese contemporaries in a delightful garden setting. Rokuzan is said to have learned the essence of sculpture from Rodin in Paris in the early 1900s and brought modern sculpture to Japan.