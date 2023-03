In a building (1990) by Swiss architect Mario Botta, Watari-Um stages exhibits that range from retrospectives of established art-world figures (such as Yayoi Kusama and Nam June Paik) to graffiti and landscape artists – with some exhibitions spilling onto the surrounding streets. 'Pair' tickets cost ¥1600 for two.

It's worth visiting just for the bookshop, On Sundays.