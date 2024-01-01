Gongen-dō

Yaeyama Islands

LoginSave

Adjacent to the temple Tōrin-ji is Gongen-dō, a small shrine rebuilt after being destroyed by a tsunami in 1771.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunset Beach

    Sunset Beach

    17.34 MILES

    At the north end of the island, on the west coast, you will find this long strip of sand with a bit of offshore reef. As the name implies, this is one of…

  • Ida-no-hama

    Ida-no-hama

    27.23 MILES

    From Shirahama, at the western end of the north coast road, there are four daily boats (¥500) to the isolated settlement of Funauki. Once there, it's a…

  • Kabira Bay

    Kabira Bay

    8.1 MILES

    Kabira-wan is a sheltered bay with white-sand shores and a couple of interesting clumplike islets offshore. Swimming is not allowed in the bay, as pearls…

  • Coral lagoon beach and clear water, Iriomote-jima

    Hoshisuna-no-hama

    24.69 MILES

    If you're looking to do a bit of snorkelling, head to this beach on the northwestern tip of the island. The beach is named after its star sand, which…

  • Kaiji-hama

    Kaiji-hama

    5.22 MILES

    This lovely stretch of beach is on the southwest coast, also happens to be the main hoshi-suna (star sand) hunting ground. If you don't arrive bearing…

  • Pinaisāra-no-taki

    Pinaisāra-no-taki

    21.3 MILES

    At the back of a mangrove-lined bay called Funaura-wan, a few kilometres east of Uehara, you can make out the lovely Pinaisāra-no-taki, Okinawa’s highest…

  • Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center

    Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center

    15.6 MILES

    If you are at all intrigued by the yamaneko (Iriomote's endemic wildcat), whose critically endangered population hovers around 100, it's worth stopping by…

  • Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum

    Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum

    0.45 MILES

    This modest museum has exhibits on the culture and history of the island, which are quite well presented with English explanations. Notable among the more…

View more attractions

Nearby Yaeyama Islands attractions

1. Tōrin-ji

0.02 MILES

Founded in 1614, the Zen temple of Tōrin-ji, near the intersection of Shimin-kaikan-dōri and Rte 79, is home to the 18th-century guardian statues of Deva…

2. Miyara Dōnchi

0.32 MILES

The unique home of a Ryūkyū kingdom official dates from 1819; walk north along Sanbashi-dōri until you see signs in English. The house is still an actual…

3. Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum

0.45 MILES

This modest museum has exhibits on the culture and history of the island, which are quite well presented with English explanations. Notable among the more…

4. Fusaki Beach Aqua Garden

3.19 MILES

Nonguests of the adjacent resort can pay to enter this massive 'aqua garden' complex with a beachfront pool, bar-restaurant, yoga lessons and a huge range…

5. Nishitō Utaki

4.46 MILES

This shrine is dedicated to a 16th-century ruler of the Yaeyama Islands who was born on Taketomi-jima, and whose tomb lies behind the shrine.

6. Taketomi Mingei-kan

4.49 MILES

This is the workshop where the island's woven minsā belts and other textiles are produced.

7. Nagomi-no-tō

4.52 MILES

Roughly in the centre of the village, this modest lookout tower has good views over the red-tiled roofs of the pancake-flat island.

8. Kihōin Shūshūkan

4.6 MILES

At the west of the village, this private museum houses a diverse collection of local folk artefacts.