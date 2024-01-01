The unique home of a Ryūkyū kingdom official dates from 1819; walk north along Sanbashi-dōri until you see signs in English. The house is still an actual residence, so you can only peer into the open rooms from the outside and enjoy the small garden. Pay the admission fee in the honour box near the door.
Miyara Dōnchi
Yaeyama Islands
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.39 MILES
At the north end of the island, on the west coast, you will find this long strip of sand with a bit of offshore reef. As the name implies, this is one of…
27.49 MILES
From Shirahama, at the western end of the north coast road, there are four daily boats (¥500) to the isolated settlement of Funauki. Once there, it's a…
8.31 MILES
Kabira-wan is a sheltered bay with white-sand shores and a couple of interesting clumplike islets offshore. Swimming is not allowed in the bay, as pearls…
24.98 MILES
If you're looking to do a bit of snorkelling, head to this beach on the northwestern tip of the island. The beach is named after its star sand, which…
5.41 MILES
This lovely stretch of beach is on the southwest coast, also happens to be the main hoshi-suna (star sand) hunting ground. If you don't arrive bearing…
21.57 MILES
At the back of a mangrove-lined bay called Funaura-wan, a few kilometres east of Uehara, you can make out the lovely Pinaisāra-no-taki, Okinawa’s highest…
Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center
15.84 MILES
If you are at all intrigued by the yamaneko (Iriomote's endemic wildcat), whose critically endangered population hovers around 100, it's worth stopping by…
0.19 MILES
This modest museum has exhibits on the culture and history of the island, which are quite well presented with English explanations. Notable among the more…
Nearby Yaeyama Islands attractions
1. Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum
0.19 MILES
This modest museum has exhibits on the culture and history of the island, which are quite well presented with English explanations. Notable among the more…
0.32 MILES
Adjacent to the temple Tōrin-ji is Gongen-dō, a small shrine rebuilt after being destroyed by a tsunami in 1771.
0.33 MILES
Founded in 1614, the Zen temple of Tōrin-ji, near the intersection of Shimin-kaikan-dōri and Rte 79, is home to the 18th-century guardian statues of Deva…
3.51 MILES
Nonguests of the adjacent resort can pay to enter this massive 'aqua garden' complex with a beachfront pool, bar-restaurant, yoga lessons and a huge range…
4.67 MILES
This shrine is dedicated to a 16th-century ruler of the Yaeyama Islands who was born on Taketomi-jima, and whose tomb lies behind the shrine.
4.71 MILES
This is the workshop where the island's woven minsā belts and other textiles are produced.
4.73 MILES
Roughly in the centre of the village, this modest lookout tower has good views over the red-tiled roofs of the pancake-flat island.
4.82 MILES
At the west of the village, this private museum houses a diverse collection of local folk artefacts.