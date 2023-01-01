Reached via a coastal path, this brightly painted Shintō shrine occupies an open cavern overlooking unusual rock formations in the cove below. In 2017 the Japanese government designated it a site of special scenic beauty. It’s protocol to buy five undama (luck stones; ¥100), make a wish, and try to hit the shallow depression on top of the turtle-shaped rock.

Men use their left hand, women their right, when making the throw. Wishes are usually related to marriage, childbirth and lactation, because the boulders in front of the cavern are said to represent Emperor Jimmu’s grandmother’s breasts (no, really!).

Hourly buses from Aoshima (¥1010, 36 minutes) and Miyazaki (¥1480, 1½ hours) stop on the highway. From the bus stop, it’s about a 700m walk to the shrine past interesting rock formations and picturesque fishing boats.