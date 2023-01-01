Aoshima-jinja

This colourful, photogenic shrine on the island of Aoshima is a favourite of visitors seeking luck in love. To the right of the main shrine, a path lined with a few heart-shaped arches leads to a smaller shrine at the island's geographic centre. Next to it are twin palm trees called meoto (female and male) biro. Would-be lovers can purchase brightly coloured strings (¥100) to tie to ropes between the trees as an offering.

Visit the Legend of Hyūga Hall here to learn about Japan's origin myths and stories.