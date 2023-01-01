The park's centrepiece is the 37m-high Peace Tower monument constructed in 1940, a time when peace in Japan was about to disappear. Its timeless design may remind you of ancient Inca or Khmer monuments, and it's made of stones from all over the world. The Haniwa Garden is dotted with reproductions of clay haniwa (earthenware figures found in Kōfun-period tombs) excavated from the Saitobaru burial mounds, set among mossy hillocks.

Heiwadai-kōen is about 1km north of Miyazaki-jingū. Buses from Miyazaki Station stop along Tachibana-dōri (¥290, 20 minutes, at least two per hour).