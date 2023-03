Just off the coast from Ishinami-kaigan, the tiny island of Kō-jima is home to a group of monkeys that apparently rinse their food in the ocean before eating, but they're a fickle bunch and hard to spot. Boats (¥1000 per person or ¥3000 per boat) can be hired at the beach near the bus stop. Ask a fisherman if you don't see any boats waiting near the seawall.