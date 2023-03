This chill, seaside seahorse hatchery is unique, offering close-up looks at thousands of hatchling seahorses, plus information, videos, souvenirs and a small cafe. Among the exhibits is the only two-headed seahorse ever seen (tiny, and preserved in a vial, as it did not live long).

It's in the seaside nature park Bandokorobana Shizen Kōen and best visited as a stop on your way to Makurazaki or as a day trip out of Ibusuki.