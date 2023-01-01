Bandokorobana Shizen Kōen

Down a side road between Ibusuki and Makurazaki, this small-ish seaside nature park has been noted for its beauty since an Edo-period surveyor named it the nation's most picturesque spot. Whether or not that's true, there are great walking trails, tide pools, beaches perfect for shell collecting, and stunning views of Kaimon-dake on clear days. For ¥100, buy a scallop shell, write your wish and tie it to a fence like an ema (votive plaque) at a Shintō shrine.

Seahorse House is within the park grounds.