Shōko Shūseikan

Adjacent to Sengan-en, this 1850s building, a Unesco World Heritage site as Japan's first modern factory, has been converted into a museum. Historical artefacts relate to the Shimazu family and early trade and industry – in fact, most of the 10,000 items are precious heirlooms, among them ancient scrolls, military goods and pottery.

The art of Satsuma kiriko (cut glass) has been revived at the Satsuma Kiriko Glassworks, behind the museum, and sold at the Shimadzu Satsuma Kiriko Gallery, next door to the museum.