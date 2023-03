This museum offers insights into the unique social system of education, samurai loyalty and sword techniques that made Satsuma one of Japan's leading provinces. There's a good smartphone app in English. Hourly audiovisual presentations – told by animatronic Meiji-era reformers, including Saigō Takamori and Sakamoto Ryōma – detail the Satsuma Rebellion and the ground-breaking visits of Satsuma students to the West.