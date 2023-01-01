In Teramachi, this Ōbaku temple (Ōbaku is the third-largest Zen sect after Rinzai and Sōtō) was built in 1629 by Chinese monk Chaonian. Its red entrance gate (Daiippo-mon) exemplifies Ming-dynasty architecture. Inside the temple you can admire a huge cauldron that was used to prepare food for famine victims in 1681, and a statue of Mazu (aka Maso), goddess of the sea, worshipped by early Chinese seafarers. There are excellent descriptions in English throughout the grounds.